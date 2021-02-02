Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

