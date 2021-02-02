Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $501.45 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

