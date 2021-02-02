Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CBTX, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CBTX in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBTX opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBTX by 17.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CBTX by 510.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CBTX by 24.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

