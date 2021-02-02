Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

NYSE:AMP opened at $200.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $5,461,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

