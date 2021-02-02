Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in WesBanco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $575,968 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.