Eq LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $217.41. 143,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,188. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $219.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.