Eq LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eq LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.28. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,529. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78.

