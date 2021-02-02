Eq LLC Purchases Shares of 9,108 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 760,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,605,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 116,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522,996 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.