Eq LLC Purchases Shares of 2,810 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 21,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

