EOS Price Up 13.8% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. EOS has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and $3.04 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00008430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,705,962 coins and its circulating supply is 950,205,550 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

