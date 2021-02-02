Enzyme Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.50 or 0.00881220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.42 or 0.04384958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

Enzyme Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

