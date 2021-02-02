Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPD stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.