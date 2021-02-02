Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

