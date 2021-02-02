EnterCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,717.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $455,297.56 and $46,717.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 479.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00825045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.57 or 0.04607301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014951 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

