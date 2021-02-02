Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.20 million.Entegris also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

