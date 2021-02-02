Enigma (ENG) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $131,870.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00307420 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003249 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.51 or 0.01553979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.