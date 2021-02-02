Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 52.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energous were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WATT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WATT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

