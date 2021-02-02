Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,677.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

