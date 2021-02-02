Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.49

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 809766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

