Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.20.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at C$287,200.80.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.