Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.20.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
