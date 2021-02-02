ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 15,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

