Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.13 million and approximately $695,158.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,688,762 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

