Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

