Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,305 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.40% of Planet Fitness worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

