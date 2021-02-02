Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 8,252 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.74% of Installed Building Products worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

