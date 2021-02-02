Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 206,041 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 8,493.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.49% of Cantel Medical worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMD opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

