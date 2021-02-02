Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 745,064 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 745,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.39% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ALGM stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.