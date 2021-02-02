Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 216,029 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for approximately 1.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.81% of Avient worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $47,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

