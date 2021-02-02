Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 78,191 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,191 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Churchill Downs worth $51,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $218.46.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

