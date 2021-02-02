Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,855 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Air Transport Services Group worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 139,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,927.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

