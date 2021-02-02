Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 314,898 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 314,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

