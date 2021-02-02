Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 248,747 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 215.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.63% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNA. Jonestrading started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

