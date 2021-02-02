Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The AZEK worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

