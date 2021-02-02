Emerald Advisers LLC Has $25.73 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Installed Building Products worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.