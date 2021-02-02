Emerald Advisers LLC Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.19% of NV5 Global worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $723,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

