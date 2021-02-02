Emerald Advisers LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,964 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Twist Bioscience worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $60,704.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

