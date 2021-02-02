EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Up 6.6%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.34. 494,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 292,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMKR. B. Riley increased their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth about $259,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

