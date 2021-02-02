Elysian Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $107,738.82 and $377,994.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.