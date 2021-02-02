ELTCOIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,424.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $36,257.17 and approximately $5,424.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00821661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.18 or 0.04635199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

