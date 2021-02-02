Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $116.85 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Elrond has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $64.19 or 0.00183846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $116.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.50 or 0.02043612 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,110,492 coins and its circulating supply is 16,855,682 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

