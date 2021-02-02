Electrum Dark Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,460.13 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,460.13 and $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00089845 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00356554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00036327 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

