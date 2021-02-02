Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $156.00. The stock traded as high as $150.30 and last traded at $148.97, with a volume of 4110787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.87.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

