Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Truist

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.65. 43,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,863. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

