Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

