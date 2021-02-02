Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 84,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 193,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

