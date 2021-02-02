Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $13.26. Educational Development shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 82,766 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 1,229.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Educational Development worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

