Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $13.26. Educational Development shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 82,766 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 1,229.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Educational Development worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

