Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 107.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

