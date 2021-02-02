Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. Eaton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.20. 57,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,464. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

