Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. Eaton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

